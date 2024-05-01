Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,307,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,795,000 after acquiring an additional 145,560 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 596,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,411,000 after purchasing an additional 56,787 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 328,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,235,000 after purchasing an additional 103,550 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 319,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,139,000 after purchasing an additional 112,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LANC opened at $190.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $199.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.06. Lancaster Colony Co. has a twelve month low of $158.88 and a twelve month high of $220.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.77 and a beta of 0.35.

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.27. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The firm had revenue of $485.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

In other Lancaster Colony news, insider Kristin Bird sold 1,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.66, for a total transaction of $232,540.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,172.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 29.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Stephens downgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $205.00 to $218.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.75.

Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

