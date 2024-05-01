Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at Craig Hallum

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Craig Hallum from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on LTRX. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Lantronix in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Lantronix from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Lantronix from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Lantronix in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lantronix presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.50.

Lantronix Trading Up 8.7 %

Shares of LTRX opened at $3.76 on Tuesday. Lantronix has a 12-month low of $3.08 and a 12-month high of $6.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.04 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.76.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). Lantronix had a negative net margin of 6.67% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $37.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.20 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Lantronix will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Lantronix news, CEO Saleel Awsare bought 20,000 shares of Lantronix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.91 per share, with a total value of $78,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $78,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Bernhard Bruscha sold 9,409 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $56,736.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,406,471 shares in the company, valued at $32,601,020.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMH Equity Ltd boosted its position in Lantronix by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 1,321,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,742,000 after buying an additional 182,552 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in Lantronix by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,622,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,507,000 after buying an additional 165,711 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Lantronix in the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Lantronix in the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Lantronix in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.38% of the company’s stock.

About Lantronix

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, infotainment systems, and intelligent substations infrastructure in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform that enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

