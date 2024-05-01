Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at Lake Street Capital

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Lake Street Capital from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Lantronix from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Lantronix in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Lantronix in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Lantronix Stock Up 8.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LTRX opened at $3.76 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $140.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.04 and a beta of 2.12. Lantronix has a 12-month low of $3.08 and a 12-month high of $6.95.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $37.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.20 million. Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 6.67%. Sell-side analysts expect that Lantronix will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Saleel Awsare acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.91 per share, for a total transaction of $78,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Saleel Awsare acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.91 per share, for a total transaction of $78,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Bernhard Bruscha sold 9,409 shares of Lantronix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $56,736.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,406,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,601,020.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lantronix

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Lantronix during the third quarter worth approximately $176,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Lantronix during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Lantronix during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Lantronix during the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Lantronix during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.38% of the company’s stock.

Lantronix Company Profile

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, infotainment systems, and intelligent substations infrastructure in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform that enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

