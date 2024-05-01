Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Price Target Raised to $85.00 at Benchmark

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) had its target price increased by Benchmark from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna raised their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $83.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $68.60 on Tuesday. Lattice Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $51.96 and a 52 week high of $98.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 37.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.38.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 35.14%. The firm had revenue of $170.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 14,417 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.49, for a total transaction of $1,030,671.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,021,951.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 6,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total value of $474,734.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,908 shares in the company, valued at $894,767.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 14,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.49, for a total value of $1,030,671.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,021,951.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,741 shares of company stock worth $3,225,795. 1.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lattice Semiconductor

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at $33,000. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lattice Semiconductor

(Get Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.