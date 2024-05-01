Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,436 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 10,231 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.14% of Lear worth $11,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Lear by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,237,016 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $174,382,000 after purchasing an additional 149,958 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lear during the fourth quarter worth about $1,356,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Lear during the fourth quarter worth about $2,316,000. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Lear by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 22,432 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 10,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lear by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 9,995 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.81, for a total transaction of $387,227.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,465,019.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.81, for a total transaction of $387,227.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,465,019.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $1,415,224.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,483.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LEA opened at $125.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.84. Lear Co. has a 12-month low of $117.79 and a 12-month high of $157.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 2.44%. Lear’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 14.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.82%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LEA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lear from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lear from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark boosted their price target on Lear from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lear from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.44.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

