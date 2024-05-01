Legacy Financial Strategies LLC Purchases 25 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,118 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 44.1% in the third quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 139.5% in the fourth quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total value of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,052,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,845,476.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total transaction of $4,003,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,119,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,494,891.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total transaction of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,052,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,845,476.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,278 shares of company stock valued at $52,689,898. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,160.00 target price for the company. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $870.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $941.55.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $864.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 72.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $860.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $643.52. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $272.40 and a fifty-two week high of $974.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.55 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.34%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

