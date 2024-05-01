Lesaka Technologies (LSAK) to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Lesaka Technologies (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Lesaka Technologies has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Get Lesaka Technologies alerts:

Lesaka Technologies (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $143.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.48 million. Lesaka Technologies had a negative return on equity of 14.17% and a negative net margin of 4.77%. On average, analysts expect Lesaka Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Lesaka Technologies Price Performance

Shares of LSAK opened at $4.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $276.17 million, a PE ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 1.02. Lesaka Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $4.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.76.

About Lesaka Technologies

Lesaka Technologies, Inc operates as a Fintech company that utilizes its proprietary banking and payment technologies to deliver financial services solutions to merchants (B2B) and consumers (B2C) in Southern Africa. It offers cash management solutions, growth capital, card acquiring, bill payment technologies, and value-added services to formal and informal retail merchants, as well as banking, lending, and insurance solutions to consumers across Southern Africa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lesaka Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lesaka Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.