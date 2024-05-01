Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) President Ron Gusek Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) President Ron Gusek sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total transaction of $1,149,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,213,259 shares in the company, valued at $27,892,824.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Get Liberty Energy alerts:

Liberty Energy Stock Performance

LBRT opened at $22.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.52 and a 200 day moving average of $19.95. Liberty Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.62 and a fifty-two week high of $23.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 26.46%. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Energy Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Energy

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Liberty Energy’s payout ratio is 10.22%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Energy in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. 98.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LBRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Energy in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.