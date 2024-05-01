Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) by 91.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389,168 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 158,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 52,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares during the period. 46.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on LBTYK shares. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

Liberty Global stock opened at $16.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.15. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 52 week low of $16.26 and a 52 week high of $21.83.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($8.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($7.97). Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 54.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter.

In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $456,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,934 shares in the company, valued at $2,643,596.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 11,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $216,549.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 70,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,363,147.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $456,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,643,596.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 113,629 shares of company stock worth $2,046,783. Corporate insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

