Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Stock Holdings Decreased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) by 52.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,505 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 62.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,122,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,569 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Global by 78.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,076,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,533,000 after acquiring an additional 914,844 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 179.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 884,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,634,000 after acquiring an additional 567,880 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 1.6% in the third quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 10,620,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,120,000 after acquiring an additional 164,880 shares during the period. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,880,000. 46.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Liberty Global

In other news, Director J David Wargo sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $520,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,632 shares in the company, valued at $2,769,615.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director J David Wargo sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $520,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 159,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,769,615.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrea Salvato sold 32,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $573,533.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,462.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,629 shares of company stock worth $2,046,783 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LBTYK shares. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Liberty Global Stock Performance

LBTYK opened at $16.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.71 and its 200-day moving average is $18.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.13. Liberty Global Ltd. has a twelve month low of $16.26 and a twelve month high of $21.83.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($8.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($7.97). Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 54.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

