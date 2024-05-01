LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Holdings Decreased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) by 76.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LIVN. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the third quarter valued at about $217,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the third quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the third quarter valued at about $273,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LIVN. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on LivaNova from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on LivaNova from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.40.

Shares of LIVN opened at $55.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.22 and a beta of 0.89. LivaNova PLC has a 1-year low of $42.75 and a 1-year high of $59.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $310.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.65 million. LivaNova had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 1.53%. LivaNova’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Analysts expect that LivaNova PLC will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

