Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Shares Purchased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 99.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,511 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LYG. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 8.7% during the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 29,131,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,000 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 6,537,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,155,000 after buying an additional 52,395 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 5,357,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,412,000 after buying an additional 56,406 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 16.2% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 5,281,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,250,000 after acquiring an additional 735,219 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,280,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,118,000 after acquiring an additional 209,486 shares in the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lloyds Banking Group Price Performance

Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $2.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $2.72.

Lloyds Banking Group Cuts Dividend

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $19.05 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LYG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.75 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.39.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group Profile

(Free Report)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.