Lotus Technology (LOT) & Its Competitors Financial Survey

Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT – Get Free Report) is one of 67 public companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Lotus Technology to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.4% of Lotus Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Lotus Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.5% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Lotus Technology and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lotus Technology N/A -0.62% -39.40% Lotus Technology Competitors -129.65% -23.38% -7.36%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lotus Technology $679.01 million -$742.00 million -12.15 Lotus Technology Competitors $48.79 billion $2.54 billion -6.93

This table compares Lotus Technology and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Lotus Technology’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Lotus Technology. Lotus Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Lotus Technology has a beta of -0.16, indicating that its stock price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lotus Technology’s competitors have a beta of 1.45, indicating that their average stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Lotus Technology and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lotus Technology 0 1 0 0 2.00 Lotus Technology Competitors 959 2476 3347 151 2.39

Lotus Technology currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.07%. As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential upside of 9.85%. Given Lotus Technology’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Lotus Technology is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Lotus Technology competitors beat Lotus Technology on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Lotus Technology Company Profile

Lotus Technology Inc. engages in the design, development, and sale of battery electric lifestyle vehicles worldwide. It also distributes sports cars. The company sells its products under the Lotus brand. Lotus Technology Inc. is based in Shanghai, China.

