Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires New Shares in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 43,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIR. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 96.4% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 882.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, Director George A. Scangos sold 17,722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total value of $206,461.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 112,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,316,321.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Vir Biotechnology news, Director George A. Scangos sold 17,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total value of $206,461.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,316,321.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Phillip Pang sold 3,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total value of $34,007.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,312.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,831 shares of company stock valued at $1,525,844 in the last quarter. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VIR has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Friday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.38.

VIR opened at $8.46 on Wednesday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $27.48. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.87 and a 200 day moving average of $9.59.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $16.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.18 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 34.92% and a negative net margin of 713.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.76) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It offers tobevibart + elebsiran for the treatment of chronic hepatitis delta; elebsiran + PEG-IFN-a, tobevibart ± elebsiran ± PEG-IFN-a, and elebsiran+ TLR8+PD-1 for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B; VIR-1388 and Cure mAb combination for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus; VIR-8190 for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus / human metapneumovirus; VIR-2981 for the treatment of influenza; VIR-1949 for the treatment of pre-cancerous HPV lesions; and VIR07229 and Sotrovimab for the treatment of COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand.

