Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires Shares of 20,000 V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at $721,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 59,332 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 22,907 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter worth $683,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 1,754.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 29,393 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 27,808 shares during the period. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on V.F. from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Williams Trading reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of V.F. in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on V.F. from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of V.F. in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on V.F. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.88.

V.F. Stock Performance

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $12.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.40 and its 200-day moving average is $16.15. V.F. Co. has a one year low of $11.91 and a one year high of $23.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.22). V.F. had a negative net margin of 7.07% and a positive return on equity of 19.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. V.F.’s payout ratio is presently -18.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 11,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.55 per share, for a total transaction of $198,332.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,582.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 11,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.55 per share, for a total transaction of $198,332.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,582.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bracken Darrell bought 65,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,236.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 144,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,041.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

