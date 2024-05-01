Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires Shares of 7,600 REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,600 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in REX American Resources by 111.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,488 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 7,638 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of REX American Resources by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 671,501 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,344,000 after acquiring an additional 20,149 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in REX American Resources by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 893 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in REX American Resources by 164.6% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,573 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 65,673 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in REX American Resources by 24.4% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,864 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 8,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on REX. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up previously from $58.00) on shares of REX American Resources in a report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

REX American Resources Stock Down 3.2 %

REX American Resources stock opened at $55.35 on Wednesday. REX American Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $27.47 and a twelve month high of $60.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.03 and a 200-day moving average of $44.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $968.63 million, a PE ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.07.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $187.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.00 million. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 7.31%. Equities analysts anticipate that REX American Resources Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at REX American Resources

In other news, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total transaction of $119,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,280,858. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Stuart A. Rose sold 4,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.57, for a total transaction of $289,511.51. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,487,362 shares in the company, valued at $87,114,792.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total value of $119,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,280,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,984 shares of company stock valued at $6,643,493. 12.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

REX American Resources Company Profile

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

