Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys New Shares in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owned 0.05% of Methode Electronics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Methode Electronics by 503.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 295.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 2,182.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,866 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,609 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 31.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,956 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MEI. Sidoti restated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Methode Electronics in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Methode Electronics in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of MEI stock opened at $12.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $431.76 million, a P/E ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.65. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.09 and a 1 year high of $46.58.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.40). Methode Electronics had a negative net margin of 5.09% and a positive return on equity of 0.07%. The company had revenue of $259.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently -34.15%.

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

