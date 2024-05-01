Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys Shares of 11,600 BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owned about 0.05% of BJ’s Restaurants as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,200,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 49.8% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,252 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 45,267 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 166.3% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 65,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 40,878 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 416.8% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 47,302 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 38,149 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 271,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,373,000 after acquiring an additional 37,173 shares during the period. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock opened at $32.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.56 and a 200 day moving average of $32.58. The firm has a market cap of $762.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.27, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 2.12. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.64 and a 1 year high of $38.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BJ’s Restaurants ( NASDAQ:BJRI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $323.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.03 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 5.45%. BJ’s Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BJRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at BJ’s Restaurants

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc sold 242,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $8,598,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,326,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,659,692.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Alex Puchner sold 7,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $295,022.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,491.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc sold 242,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $8,598,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,326,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,659,692.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. The company was formerly known as Chicago Pizza & Brewery, Inc and changed its name to BJ's Restaurants, Inc in August 2004.

