Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys Shares of 20,200 REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 352.7% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at REGENXBIO

In related news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $251,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 408,035 shares in the company, valued at $6,838,666.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $251,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 408,035 shares in the company, valued at $6,838,666.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Pakola sold 12,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $365,220.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,039,965.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,878 shares of company stock worth $1,217,370. 13.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RGNX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded REGENXBIO from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.45.

REGENXBIO Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of RGNX opened at $15.35 on Wednesday. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.83 and a 12-month high of $28.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $752.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.85.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.16). REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 291.99% and a negative return on equity of 68.18%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.38) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -3.98 EPS for the current year.

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company's products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Further Reading

