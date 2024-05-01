Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys Shares of 27,100 Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owned about 0.05% of Mativ as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mativ by 264.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 5,034 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Mativ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Mativ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Mativ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $459,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mativ by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mativ

In other news, Director Jeffrey Keenan acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.06 per share, with a total value of $48,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 312,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,010,720. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Mativ Price Performance

Shares of MATV opened at $18.26 on Wednesday. Mativ Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.78 and a fifty-two week high of $19.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.87. The company has a market cap of $991.25 million, a P/E ratio of -3.23, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Mativ (NYSE:MATV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. Mativ had a negative net margin of 13.47% and a positive return on equity of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $452.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.10 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Mativ Holdings, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mativ Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Mativ’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.07%.

Mativ Profile

Mativ Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials manufactures and sells various engineered polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens for the filtration, protective solutions, release liners, and healthcare end-markets.

