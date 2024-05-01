Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys Shares of 33,000 WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln Capital Corp purchased a new stake in WK Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at $1,026,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of WK Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at $2,119,000. Inlet Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of WK Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at $4,038,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of WK Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at $1,721,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of WK Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at $2,319,000. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KLG shares. Barclays increased their price target on WK Kellogg from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on WK Kellogg from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WK Kellogg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.45.

WK Kellogg Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:KLG opened at $23.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.41. WK Kellogg Co has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $24.63.

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $651.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.87 million. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that WK Kellogg Co will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

WK Kellogg Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%.

WK Kellogg Profile

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

