Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys Shares of 7,500 ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the third quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 525,528 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,512,000 after purchasing an additional 72,200 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 36.7% during the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 51,338 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 13,792 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 287.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 146,989 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,534,000 after acquiring an additional 109,015 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $685,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $1,489,000. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ANIP. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at ANI Pharmaceuticals

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, SVP James G. Marken sold 24,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total value of $1,615,313.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 124,492 shares in the company, valued at $8,262,534.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, SVP James G. Marken sold 24,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total value of $1,615,313.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 124,492 shares in the company, valued at $8,262,534.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $1,345,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 253,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,029,448.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,803 shares of company stock worth $10,363,466 over the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $66.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.57. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.40 and a 52 week high of $70.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 78.57 and a beta of 0.79.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $131.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.02 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 3.86%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

