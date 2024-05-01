Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys Shares of 9,300 Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products during the fourth quarter worth $398,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 3,928.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,557 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products during the fourth quarter worth $38,215,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,758 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMP stock opened at $32.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.92. The company has a market cap of $724.82 million, a P/E ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.61. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.09 and a 12 month high of $41.71.

Standard Motor Products ( NYSE:SMP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.25). Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $290.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.84 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th.

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement automotive parts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Vehicle Control, Temperature Control, and Engineered Solutions segments. The company provides components for the ignition, emissions, and fuel delivery systems, such as air injection and induction components, air management valves, regulators and solenoids, exhaust gas recirculation components, fuel injectors and related components, fuel valves, ignition coils, connectors and sockets, modules, pumps, relays and fuses, starting and charging system parts, and vapor and purge components.

