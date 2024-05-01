Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Invests $346,000 in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Get DaVita alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DaVita by 242.3% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in DaVita by 1,284.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of DaVita in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of DaVita by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DVA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of DaVita from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on DaVita from $113.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of DaVita in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of DaVita from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.50.

DaVita Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE DVA opened at $139.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.44 and its 200-day moving average is $111.30. DaVita Inc. has a one year low of $71.51 and a one year high of $141.54. The firm has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.04.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.34. DaVita had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 64.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other DaVita news, insider James O. Hearty sold 26,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $3,130,260.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,384.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider James O. Hearty sold 26,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $3,130,260.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,384.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 67,603 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total value of $8,525,414.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,629,578.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,540 shares of company stock worth $16,551,071 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Company Profile

(Free Report)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.