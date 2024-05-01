Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Invests $356,000 in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 42,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUMP. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of ProPetro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in ProPetro during the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in ProPetro during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in ProPetro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $159,000. 84.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PUMP opened at $8.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $939.09 million, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.97 and its 200 day moving average is $8.51. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $11.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.15.

ProPetro ( NYSE:PUMP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.24). ProPetro had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $347.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of ProPetro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Benchmark cut shares of ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

ProPetro Holding Corp. operates as an integrated oilfield services company. The company provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

