Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Invests $367,000 in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.05% of Interface as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Interface in the third quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of Interface by 3.8% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 67,510 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Interface by 86.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,235 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,052 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Interface by 24.2% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 226,659 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 44,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in Interface during the third quarter worth $141,000. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TILE shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Interface from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barrington Research began coverage on Interface in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Interface from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Interface Stock Down 3.0 %

Interface stock opened at $15.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $889.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.98. Interface, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $18.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.82.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $325.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.16 million. Interface had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Interface, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interface Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.26%.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

