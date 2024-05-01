Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Invests $383,000 in WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 55,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WT. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree in the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree during the third quarter valued at approximately $450,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree during the third quarter valued at approximately $835,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WT stock opened at $8.90 on Wednesday. WisdomTree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $9.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.43.

WisdomTree ( NYSE:WT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. WisdomTree had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The business had revenue of $96.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that WisdomTree, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. WisdomTree’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.65%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WT shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of WisdomTree from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of WisdomTree in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of WisdomTree in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities raised shares of WisdomTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of WisdomTree from $7.75 to $9.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.88.

In other news, CEO Jonathan L. Steinberg acquired 303,781 shares of WisdomTree stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.20 per share, with a total value of $2,187,223.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,172,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,044,433.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

