Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Invests $387,000 in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owned 0.05% of Dine Brands Global as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dine Brands Global by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,076 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dine Brands Global by 9.7% during the third quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,810 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 1.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 198,807 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,831,000 after buying an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 37.6% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 10,179 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

DIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dine Brands Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.43.

Shares of NYSE DIN opened at $44.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.43. The stock has a market cap of $681.81 million, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.68. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.00 and a 1 year high of $69.71.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $206.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.24 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 11.69% and a negative return on equity of 37.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is 32.74%.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

