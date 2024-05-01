Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Invests $413,000 in Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owned 0.05% of Core Laboratories as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Core Laboratories by 72.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Core Laboratories by 31.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Core Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Core Laboratories by 6.0% during the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 13,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CLB. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Core Laboratories from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Core Laboratories from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Core Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Shares of NYSE CLB opened at $15.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.49. Core Laboratories Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.94. The company has a market cap of $740.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.40.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $129.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Core Laboratories Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.55%.

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock and reservoir fluid samples to enhance production and improve recovery of crude oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

