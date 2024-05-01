Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Invests $427,000 in Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Worthington Steel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Worthington Steel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Worthington Steel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Worthington Steel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, G2 Capital Management LLC OH bought a new position in Worthington Steel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WS stock opened at $30.79 on Wednesday. Worthington Steel, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $40.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.69.

Worthington Steel ( NYSE:WS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $805.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.80 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Worthington Steel, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Worthington Steel from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Worthington Steel in a report on Monday, March 11th.

In other news, Director Carl A. Nelson, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $370,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,643,658.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Worthington Steel, Inc operates as a steel processor in North America. It offers carbon flat-rolled steel and tailor welded blanks, as well as electrical steel laminations; and aluminum tailor welded blanks. The company serves various end-markets, including automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy.

