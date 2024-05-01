Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Invests $446,000 in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMA. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Comerica in the third quarter worth $47,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Comerica in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Comerica in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

CMA has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Comerica from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.98.

In related news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 3,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $160,013.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,460 shares in the company, valued at $920,840.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 3,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $160,013.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,460 shares in the company, valued at $920,840.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 7,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total transaction of $382,381.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,541.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMA opened at $50.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.84. Comerica Incorporated has a 52 week low of $28.40 and a 52 week high of $57.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.27.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.16. Comerica had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 56.46%.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

