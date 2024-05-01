Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Makes New $359,000 Investment in Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 39,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Enviri during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enviri in the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Enviri during the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Enviri in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Enviri in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. 93.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Enviri Stock Performance
NVRI opened at $7.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.08 million, a PE ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Enviri Co. has a 12-month low of $5.64 and a 12-month high of $10.01.
Enviri Company Profile
Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and meltshop and furnace services, such as under-vessel cleaning, removal of ladle slag, and general melt shop debris.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Enviri
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- NXP Semiconductors Will Set a New High Soon: $300 in Sight
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Hilton Demonstrates Asset Light is Right for Investors
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Boston Scientific Bucks the Medtech Slow Down and Raises Outlook
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Enviri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.