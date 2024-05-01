Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Makes New $359,000 Investment in Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 39,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Enviri during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enviri in the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Enviri during the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Enviri in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Enviri in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. 93.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVRI opened at $7.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.08 million, a PE ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Enviri Co. has a 12-month low of $5.64 and a 12-month high of $10.01.

Enviri ( NYSE:NVRI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Enviri had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a negative return on equity of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $529.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Enviri Co. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and meltshop and furnace services, such as under-vessel cleaning, removal of ladle slag, and general melt shop debris.

