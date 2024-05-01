Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Makes New $385,000 Investment in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 29,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $403,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Matthew A. Salem purchased 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.72 per share, for a total transaction of $252,720.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,309 shares in the company, valued at $4,474,203.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Matthew A. Salem purchased 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.72 per share, for a total transaction of $252,720.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,309 shares in the company, valued at $4,474,203.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO W Patrick Mattson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.72 per share, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 308,446 shares in the company, valued at $2,998,095.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Stock Down 2.2 %

KREF opened at $9.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 364.56 and a current ratio of 364.56. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.09 and a fifty-two week high of $14.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.80 and its 200 day moving average is $11.25. The stock has a market cap of $651.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.43 and a beta of 0.96.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $151.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.16 million. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 10.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is currently -217.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KREF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $10.00 to $9.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.96.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring transitional senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans.

