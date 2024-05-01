Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Makes New $401,000 Investment in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 4th quarter worth $1,428,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1,525.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 78,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 73,200 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 175.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 163,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,263,000 after purchasing an additional 104,270 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 293,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,439,000 after purchasing an additional 6,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 276,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,887,000 after purchasing an additional 12,404 shares in the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NXRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James lowered NexPoint Residential Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

NexPoint Residential Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:NXRT opened at $34.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.38. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.21 and a twelve month high of $49.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $882.11 million, a PE ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

NexPoint Residential Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.462 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is 110.12%.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

