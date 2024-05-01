Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Makes New $405,000 Investment in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.05% of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RGR. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 102.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 97,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,062,000 after buying an additional 49,181 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 487.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 32,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 26,859 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 19.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 147,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,693,000 after buying an additional 24,251 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 4.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 561,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,250,000 after buying an additional 23,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 2,642.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 19,947 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Christopher John Killoy sold 3,664 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $164,989.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,691.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,388 shares of company stock worth $340,018. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of RGR stock opened at $46.25 on Wednesday. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.00 and a fifty-two week high of $58.44. The stock has a market cap of $816.78 million, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.66.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.09). Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $130.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.82%.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Firearms and Castings. It provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and modern sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

Featured Articles

