Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Makes New Investment in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SAH. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at $314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on SAH shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Sonic Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sonic Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Sonic Automotive Stock Performance

NYSE:SAH opened at $57.89 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.09. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.02 and a fifty-two week high of $64.68.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sonic Automotive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.59%.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

