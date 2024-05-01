Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Makes New Investment in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owned 0.05% of Unitil as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Unitil alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTL. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Unitil by 133.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Unitil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Unitil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Unitil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Unitil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $276,000. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unitil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UTL opened at $50.94 on Wednesday. Unitil Co. has a 1-year low of $41.43 and a 1-year high of $58.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $823.19 million, a PE ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.83 and its 200-day moving average is $49.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Unitil Profile

Unitil ( NYSE:UTL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. Unitil had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Unitil Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as electricity and natural gas in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unitil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unitil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.