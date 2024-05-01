Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Makes New Investment in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 39,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.05% of Wolverine World Wide as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 174,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 20,651 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Wolverine World Wide by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 32,441 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 7,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide Trading Up 0.1 %

WWW stock opened at $10.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.21 and a twelve month high of $17.85. The company has a market cap of $858.23 million, a P/E ratio of -21.06 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.08 and a 200-day moving average of $9.14.

Wolverine World Wide Dividend Announcement

Wolverine World Wide ( NYSE:WWW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The textile maker reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.03). Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $526.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Wolverine World Wide’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is presently -78.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wolverine World Wide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.63.

Wolverine World Wide Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

