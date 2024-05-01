Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases New Holdings in Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 55,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.05% of Anywhere Real Estate as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,059,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,814,000 after acquiring an additional 189,527 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Anywhere Real Estate in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. increased its stake in Anywhere Real Estate by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. now owns 5,423,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,872,000 after buying an additional 176,300 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,689,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,863,000 after purchasing an additional 134,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate during the 3rd quarter worth $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HOUS. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Anywhere Real Estate from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Anywhere Real Estate from $5.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th.

NYSE:HOUS opened at $4.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.68 and a 200-day moving average of $6.10. The company has a market capitalization of $539.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 2.46. Anywhere Real Estate Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $9.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Anywhere Real Estate had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. Anywhere Real Estate’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.96) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Anywhere Real Estate Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

