Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases New Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 375 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 139.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 458 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 480 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $484.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $395.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $468.00.

Shares of NYSE BIO opened at $269.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $323.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $316.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 4.34. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $261.59 and a 1 year high of $473.50.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $681.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.00 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 23.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 3,000 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.00, for a total value of $1,008,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,332,512. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

