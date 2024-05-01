Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases New Holdings in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 46,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 80.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 144.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,645 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,929 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Woodstock Corp bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. 36.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Comstock Resources news, major shareholder Star Exploration Corp Blue purchased 12,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $100,500,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 194,821,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,364,289.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources stock opened at $10.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.38. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $7.07 and a one year high of $13.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.70.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). Comstock Resources had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $410.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Pickering Energy Partners upgraded Comstock Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Comstock Resources to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comstock Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

