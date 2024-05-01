Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases New Holdings in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in PC Connection by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in PC Connection by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 107,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,747,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in PC Connection by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 13,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in PC Connection in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 4,051 shares during the last quarter. 42.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PC Connection Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CNXN opened at $61.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.66. PC Connection, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.13 and a 1 year high of $70.55.
PC Connection Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This is an increase from PC Connection’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. PC Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.66%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of PC Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on CNXN
About PC Connection
PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than PC Connection
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- NXP Semiconductors Will Set a New High Soon: $300 in Sight
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Hilton Demonstrates Asset Light is Right for Investors
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Boston Scientific Bucks the Medtech Slow Down and Raises Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for PC Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.