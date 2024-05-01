Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases New Position in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 171.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the third quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Vest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Stock Down 2.2 %

ETD opened at $28.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.31. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.76 and a twelve month high of $36.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $717.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.22.

Ethan Allen Interiors Increases Dividend

Ethan Allen Interiors ( NYSE:ETD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.18). Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The company had revenue of $146.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. This is a boost from Ethan Allen Interiors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is presently 52.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ETD

About Ethan Allen Interiors

(Free Report)

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.