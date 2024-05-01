Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases New Position in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYE. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Myers Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,196,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Myers Industries by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,583,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,328,000 after purchasing an additional 16,043 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 3.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 204,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 6,077 shares during the last quarter. Ruggaard & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Myers Industries in the third quarter valued at $934,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 7.8% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 132,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after buying an additional 9,532 shares during the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Myers Industries Trading Down 1.8 %

MYE stock opened at $21.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Myers Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.65 and a twelve month high of $23.63. The company has a market cap of $808.96 million, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.37 and a 200-day moving average of $19.35.

Myers Industries Announces Dividend

Myers Industries ( NYSE:MYE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $191.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MYE shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Myers Industries from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 16th.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through two segments, The Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, and OEM parts, as well as storage and organization, and custom plastic products; and injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

