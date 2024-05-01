Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases New Shares in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 45,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owned 0.05% of New York Mortgage Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management lifted its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 9,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 134,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 48,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 6,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 6,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NYMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com raised New York Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

New York Mortgage Trust Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYMT stock opened at $6.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.29. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.70 and a twelve month high of $10.63. The company has a market capitalization of $624.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 1.92.

New York Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -80.81%.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

