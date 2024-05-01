Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases Shares of 17,300 SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SpartanNash by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in SpartanNash by 132.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management raised its holdings in SpartanNash by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in SpartanNash by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in SpartanNash in the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. 84.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at SpartanNash

In related news, Director William R. Voss sold 16,439 shares of SpartanNash stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $326,149.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,520.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SpartanNash Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of SPTN opened at $19.09 on Wednesday. SpartanNash has a 12 month low of $18.57 and a 12 month high of $24.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.85 and its 200-day moving average is $21.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $658.03 million, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 0.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

SpartanNash Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. This is a boost from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on SPTN. StockNews.com cut shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. TheStreet raised shares of SpartanNash from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products in the United States of America. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, including dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmaceutical products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

