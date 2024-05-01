Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Takes $358,000 Position in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Simulations Plus by 194.5% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 21.7% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 6,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Cook Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Simulations Plus by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cook Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Simulations Plus in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $798,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,600,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,791,788.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 18,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $720,288.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,641,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,440,325. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total transaction of $798,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,600,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,791,788.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SLP opened at $45.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $906.55 million, a P/E ratio of 85.57 and a beta of 0.72. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.69 and a 52-week high of $52.69.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 3rd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $18.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.31 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is 45.28%.

Separately, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Simulations Plus from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

