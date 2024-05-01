Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Takes Position in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 66,800 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.05% of 3D Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 386.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,490 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 5,155 shares in the last quarter. Numerai GP LLC bought a new position in 3D Systems in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in 3D Systems by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,548 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in 3D Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in 3D Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. 64.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DDD. StockNews.com cut 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on 3D Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company.

3D Systems stock opened at $3.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.75. 3D Systems Co. has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $11.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.25 and a 200-day moving average of $4.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $114.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.33 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 9.34% and a negative net margin of 75.90%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

