Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Takes Position in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 33,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AHH. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties in the third quarter valued at about $143,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties in the third quarter valued at about $191,000. Custom Index Systems LLC purchased a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties in the third quarter valued at about $307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dennis H. Gartman purchased 4,500 shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.37 per share, with a total value of $46,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,491.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased 7,129 shares of company stock valued at $74,291 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AHH opened at $10.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 9.55 and a quick ratio of 9.55. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $13.11. The company has a market capitalization of $929.76 million, a P/E ratio of -210.36 and a beta of 0.99.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.59). Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 1.09%. The firm had revenue of $186.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.79%. This is a boost from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is currently -1,639.67%.

Armada Hoffler (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

