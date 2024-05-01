Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Takes Position in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in CVR Energy by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. boosted its stake in CVR Energy by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 13,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in CVR Energy by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in CVR Energy by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in CVR Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 56,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

CVR Energy Trading Down 8.4 %

NYSE CVI opened at $30.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.80. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.60 and a 12 month high of $39.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.57.

CVR Energy Dividend Announcement

CVR Energy ( NYSE:CVI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. CVR Energy had a return on equity of 55.17% and a net margin of 8.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVR Energy, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. CVR Energy’s payout ratio is 26.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CVR Energy

About CVR Energy

(Free Report)

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.